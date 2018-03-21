Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bargates will become "just another housing estate" because of a £20 million residential development proposed for the Burton "village green" site, it is claimed.

Burton Parish Council is the latest organisation to object to plans to turn the seven-acre site off High Street into 140 homes, comprising 72 sheltered apartments, 24 private apartments and 44 houses, including two shops.

The council says that while Burton may have a bowling alley at the Meadowside Leisure Centre, it does not have the restaurant, games and birthday party facilities the Bargates site once boasted.

Developers Cannock-based Jessup Build Develop has come under fire after finally submitting its long-awaited planning application to East Staffordshire Borough Council.

But Burton Parish Council has now attacked the plans, claiming there is a lack of seating areas for future elderly residents, plus a lack of entertainment facilities.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

On behalf of the parish council, Councillor Terry Robinson said in the objection: "This is a missed opportunity to provide the residents of Burton with a landmark development, not another housing estate, this time on a prime area at the gateway to our town.

"Surely the development was meant to bring people to our town? We have an opportunity to utilise our riverside areas, not hide them behind houses or flats.

"Other towns with a major river running through the centre of the town offer riverside recreational developments, encouraging people into town to use these facilities, not Burton. That is with the exception of Stapenhill Gardens.

"This proposed development is only a new housing estate and not a development to encourage visitors to our town or residents of the town to enjoy a wonderful natural facility such as the River Trent and surrounding green spaces."

The authority also said it had concerns over the elderly residents as well as noise worries.

Councillor Robinson said: "How do the residents, who may be unsteady on their feet, get to the bus stops or shops, especially in dark nights and poor weather? Are there going to be benches or seating areas between the sheltered housing and High Street for the elderly residents to rest on their trek to the shops and buses?

"Is there a communal area in the accommodation? We know there is a recreation/cafe area which is for use of the general public as well as the residents. Shouldn't the residents have their own area, where the residents could have entertainment?

"Would the elderly residents want to share an area where there may be young people and children running about? Will tourists coming to visit the town look for sheltered housing to sit and enjoy refreshments, surely they would prefer to sit by the river at bars or restaurants?

"The accommodation is adjacent to a main road, such as Burton Bridge, which generates road noise 24 hours a day. We know it was suggested to us that adequate insulation will be fitted but surely during warm weather the residents will want to open their windows/doors for ventilation? Where is the insulation then?"

The parish council also compared the former Bargates site to the current proposals.

The report said: "In the original Bargates development the area included shops, restaurants, bars, nightclubs and a well-used bowling alley. When the bowling alley was demolished we were promised that a new bowling alley would be built in the town. The current development does not include any restaurants, bars, nightclub or any form of recreation, for example the promised bowling alley."

The parish council is the latest in a string of organisations who have objected to the proposals, including Burton Civic Society and the adjacent Burton Bridge Brewery. It has also attracted two petitions calling for entertainment on the site. Bargates was previously home to a shopping centre and bowling alley before it closed in 2007 and subsequently bulldozed a few years later.

A spokesman for the developers said: "Jessup has now been provided with the Bargates consultee responses by the planners.

"The company will be considering these in conjunction with the case officer and will respond back to the planners."