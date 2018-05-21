Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Animals had to be rescued during a to a large barn fire in East Staffordshire which took hours to bring under control.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent eight crews to the farm in Anslow on Saturday evening, May 19, after the barn caught fire and was destroyed.

All of the animals on the farm were led to safety by the crews, who helped the farm owners to get the business back to normal, said a spokesman.

By yesterday morning, Sunday, May 20, the fire had been brought under control, although firefighters remained at the scene to damp down the area, he said.

The farm's stables were also again available for the horses to use yesterday.

The firefighters have been working with West Midlands Fire Investigation and Prevention Section to determine what caused the large blaze in the village.