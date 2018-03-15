The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bosses at a care home near Burton have heralded an "outstanding achievement" after a surprise inspection.

Barton Cottage, The Cottage Wing, in Short Lane, Barton under Needwood, got a "good" overall rating after a visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The inspectors gave the home an "outstanding" rating in the effectiveness category.

The CQC report states: "The provider, registered manager and staff worked closely with other professionals to meet people's needs holistically and to ensure they delivered care in accordance with the best practice.

"The provider trained and supported staff to meet people's individuals needs and encouraged them to develop their knowledge and skills.

"The premises had been improved to promote greater engagement in activities and provide private space for people and their families.

"Staff sought people's consent when providing support and people were able to make decisions about their care.

"People who used the service had the capacity to consent to their care and there were no people being restricted of their liabilty."

The report also found the facility to be "good" for being "safe, caring, responsive and well-led".

Barton Cottage, which is run by Shaw Healthcare, is a short-stay care facility, located in a wing of the Barton Health and Community Care Centre, which can care for 12 people.

Part of Barton Health and Community Care Centre, the facility was built in 2007 to replace the outdated Barton Cottage Hospital and GP surgery.

It now has places for people with care needs, including palliative care, as well as a small respite unit for young people with physical disabilities.

People are admitted to the Cottage Wing through the hospital or through the primary care trusts.

It has nine beds which are allocated and funded for rehabilitation, intermediate and palliative care and three beds provided for respite care for people with significant long-term neurological conditions, such as Parkinson's disease.

It was visited by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission on January 18.

Cottage Wing manager Julie Turner, who joined as a staff nurse in 1989, said: "Nationally, very few homes across England have been rated as 'outstanding' in the 'effective' category, so we are especially delighted to have been given such recognition for our work.

"The achievement wouldn't be possible were it not for the total dedication and passion of each and every member of our staff.

"I want to take the opportunity of thanking them and congratulating them on a remarkable achievement."