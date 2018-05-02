Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new housing development in Barton has been hailed a success, with all 131 homes snapped up in a matter of months.

A new community is flourishing at Bellway’s Barton Manor estate in Barton, now that the long-awaited development is complete, according to developers.

The homes, which have been built over the past three years in Efflinch Lane, have all sold and sales adviser Barbara Jones said she was "never in any doubt" that the development would be popular.

She said: "I live not far away at Burntwood, along the A38, so I know. It is a beautiful village with everything going for it – really good schools with good Ofsted reports and close to the road network. It has been a lovely site to work at."

Since starting work at the development, Bellway has invested £750,000 into local education and a further £500,000 into affordable homes, 24 of which were built at Barton Manor.

The development also includes an area of landscaped open space with a play area for children, while all the facilities of the village and Barton Marina are nearby.

Barbara Jones said: "It has been nice that it has predominantly been local people buying at Barton Manor, many from surrounding villages. People have either wanted to get into the village, many for the school catchment area, or they had moved out of the village and wanted to move back in.

"Everyone is ever so friendly. We held a summer tea party in the garden of the showhome which was lovely and also did a 'meet the neighbour' evening which lots of people came to – it was really good fun."