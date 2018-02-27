Forecasters are predicting snow to fall today in Burton as the 'Beast from the East' arrives.

Cold temperatures took hold of the town yesterday, on Monday, February 2, when temperatures hit a ceiling of just 3C .

On Tuesday, March 3, temperatures are expected to hit a low of -5C, according to the Weather Channel , and highs of around 1C.

The website also shows an estimated 40 per cent chance of snow, but it is not expected to sit deep, at less than 2cm.

The 'Beast from the East' name has been handed to the frosty weather by forecasters as it is expected to hit the country from Russia – in the east. It will see many parts of the country getting snow and sub-zero temperatures.

