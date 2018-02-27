Forecasters are predicting snow to fall today in Burton as the 'Beast from the East' arrives.
Cold temperatures took hold of the town yesterday, on Monday, February 2, when temperatures hit a ceiling of just 3C .
On Tuesday, March 3, temperatures are expected to hit a low of -5C, according to the Weather Channel , and highs of around 1C.
The website also shows an estimated 40 per cent chance of snow, but it is not expected to sit deep, at less than 2cm.
The 'Beast from the East' name has been handed to the frosty weather by forecasters as it is expected to hit the country from Russia – in the east. It will see many parts of the country getting snow and sub-zero temperatures.
Driver escapes uninjured after lorry jack-knifes
A lorry has been recovered from the A52 in Osmaston, Derbyshire, after it jack-knifed due to today’s icy weather
Gritters descend on Staffordshire roads
As temperatures plummeted in the county, Staffordshire County Council sent gritting teams out to improve the conditions of roads.
Throughout the day on Monday, February 26, the council’s army of 40 gritters and snow ploughs descended on the roads.
Motorists are being reminded to take caution even where roads have been gritted.
Helen Fisher, the cabinet support member for highways and transport at the county council said: “Our gritting teams have been well prepared for this week’s forecasted weather and were out overnight and throughout today in anticipation of more severe conditions.
“The snow and ice will bring some hazardous driving conditions and so we would again ask people to take extra care when they are out and about and allow additional time for their journey.
“We have nine weather stations across the county telling us what the weather is doing at a local level so we know when the gritters need to roll out.”
Light sprinkle of snow this morning
One of reporters took this picture at 7am this morning of a light dusting of snow on Station Street, in Burton.
Forecast for today
Snow showers are expected throughout this morning in Burton.
According to the Weather Channel, there will be highs of 1C today, Tuesday, February 27, with lows dropping down to -5C, with chances of snow around 40 per cent.
Tonight is expected to be mostly clear, when the colder temperatures of -5C expected and a hard freeze set to unfold.