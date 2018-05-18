The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A beauty salon near Burton is celebrating three years in business after its owner built up a large client base alongside her day job.

Tiffany Pszczola opened The Hair & Beauty Boutique Ltd, in Beaufort Court shopping centre, in Brizlincote Valley, in May 2015.

Mrs Pszczola said: "I was a mobile hairdresser from 2008 and beautician from 2012 and built up my clients around my other job, which was a manager for a pat testing company running a team of engineers.

"I was doing more and more courses, adding more strings to my bow to make a better future for me and my son Henley.

"I had too many clients to do on my own so I decided to open the shop. It was a big risk as I had never run a business before but the gamble paid off as I was and am as determined as ever.

"We have new things in the pipeline, new products and the academy is doing, great training people from all over the county.

"It is hard work but I love the daily challenges and what I do."