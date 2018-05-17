The video will start in 8 Cancel

Beer fans with a sweet tooth are in for a treat as Burton brewer Marston's launches an unusually flavoured ice cream ahead of its inaugural film festival.

Marston’s Brewery has joined forces with local ice cream producer, Needwood Ice Cream, to produce a Pedigree beer flavoured ice cream.

The ice cream has been devised specially for its outdoor cinema screening of Star Wars Rogue One and the final of Beer Town Film Festival on Saturday, May 26.

With the gates open from 7pm the audience will be able to enjoy a beer festival atmosphere with a range of local brewers and Marston’s own beers alongside local street food vendors. As a regular cinema staple beer flavoured ice cream seemed like the next obvious step.

Film festival organiser Elliot Allison said: “The idea was to re-create the cinema experience with a local producer and when we spoke to the experts at Needwood about their hand-finished dairy ice cream we realised that beer flavour was a real possibility.

"They have made three trial flavours featuring Marston’s Pedigree, Marston’s Pearl Jet and Marston’s Owd Roger but we had to go with Pedigree! We are pretty sure it will go down a storm with our audience.”

Head brewer Pat McGinty said: “I was genuinely blown away when I sampled each flavour. Each spoonful leaves a wonderful beer taste on the palate and I really think that it’s the way to go with ice cream in the future!”

In keeping with the cinema food theme, the beer festival team has also worked with Joe and Seph’s gourmet popcorn chefs to create a unique pub meal flavoured popcorn - Ploughman’s of course!

Anyone interested in attending the film festival and sampling a new flavour can visit the website here.