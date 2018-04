The video will start in 8 Cancel

At the beginning of April everything from car tax to childcare vouchers were shaken up - you can read about these changes here.

However, 2018 still has other changes in store, reports Birmingham Live, which includes the state pension age rising from 65 to 66, forcing millions to wait longer for retirement.

More than likely there will be a hike in household bills - stamps already incurred a price increase of 2p in March and now a First Class stamp costs 67p and the price of a Second Class stamp is now 58p.

Other tax and benefits revisions still to come this year are listed below.

May

The end of Disability Living Allowance

Everyone who previously claimed Disability Living Allowance should have been assessed for Personal Independence Payments (PIP) by May, the DWP has claimed.

But with the announcement that every PIP recipient will be reassessed, following the government's decision not to challenge a court ruling that said changes to PIP were unfair to people with mental health conditions, it is unclear if this timeline will still be met.

December

Universal Credit in all Jobcentres

Universal Credit, will be launched in all Jobcentres by the end of December 2018.

Currently only about 10 per cent of people eligible are covered by the new scheme.

This roll-out mostly applies to new benefit claimants.

After it finishes, remaining existing claimants will be moved over from 2019.

State pension age rises

The state pension age will rise from 65 to 66 between December 2018 and October 2020, forcing millions to wait longer for retirement.

The first people to be affected by the new rise will be people who were born on December 6, 1953.

Those born on December 5, 1953 will retire aged 65, on December 5, 2018. But if you were born a day later you have to wait until March 6, 2019.

The gap gradually gets bigger until, if you were born after October 6, 1954, you'll have to wait the full extra year.