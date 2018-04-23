Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple who had to ditch their plan to stage a party to mark their diamond wedding anniversary, as the Beast from the East storm brought snow and ice, have finally got to celebrate.

Bernard and Marion Woolley, from Branston, are celebrating 60 years of wedded bliss - more than a month late after the Beast from the East arctic storm put a stop to their original party plans. They were forced to postpone their party due to the snow and ice.

This week they have told how pulling together and never letting problems escalate is the secret to a long and happy marriage.

The happy couple was just 20 years old when they got married at All Saints' Church, on March 1, 1958. They became the first couple allowed to have photographs taken inside the Branston church, but on the proviso that their photographer could not be seen during the service, they revealed.

This was followed by a week-long honeymoon in Babbacombe, Torquay.

Bernard and Marion, who are both 80, were just teenagers living around the corner from each other in Branston when they first met. Bernard had asked Marion out several times, without much luck. But when the trainee nurse needed a partner for the nurses' ball, she asked the best dancer she knew and Bernard was her man - after that he was not about to let her go, he recalled.

Bernard said: "I had asked Marion out before and she was not going for it, but then she asked me out. I thought to myself, 'you are not going to let go of this'."

The couple danced all night at Burton Town Hall. After that they courted for four years before tying the knot.

Marion said: "Burton Town Hall used to put on cracking dances. There was a feast and it used to go on to 2am. You used to get a cup of soup when you came out. We pretty much danced all night.

"A few years later we also used to do dance lessons at Roy and Dorothy Moxon's dancing school."

Marion worked in the X-ray and pharmacy department at the old Burton General Hospital in the town centre and Bernard was a wood cutting machinist for Midland Joinery in the town before moving into sales, selling everything from toilet rolls to lethal chemicals.

When it comes to the secret to six happy decades of being together, the couple, who have one son Colin and two grandchildren, said it was to stick together.

Marion, who is a keen organist, said: "If we have a problem then we sort it out and not let it escalate. Everything is 50-50; we don't squabble over anything. Everything we have is shared."

Bernard said: "It is by pulling together. Everyone gets problems but you get over them rather than walking away from them."

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Bernard had originally planned a surprise party for his wife with the Thursday Club, which runs in Branston. However, with everything in place for the big day, the party fell through when the town was covered in a blanket snow and many people could not get to it.

It was rearranged for Thursday, April 19, at Branston Village Hall with Eileen and Sally from the Thursday Club and organist Nicholas Martin. Nicholas used to be a resident performer at Blackpool Tower and is a friend of the couple, providing the entertainment, playing for two-and-a-half hours to more than 50 guests.

Bernard said: "I asked Eileen and Sally if we could have a celebration as it fell on a Thursday and we didn't let Marion know. She kept quizzing them and it was just said it was going to be a day with a difference. She didn't guess at all.

"Then I got a call that morning saying Nicholas couldn't get out of his drive and as it is elderly people, it had to be cancelled. It was a brilliant day on Thursday when it was held through."

To mark their marriage milestone the couple also received a card from the Queen herself, which now takes pride of place on the wall. During their 60 years together, the couple, who are keen gardeners and have entered their garden into many competitions, said the biggest change they have noticed in the world is computers and technology.

Bernard said: "The changes have been that fast that it is amazing."

What else happened in 1958 when Bernard and Marion got married?

Michael Jackson, Prince and Madonna were all born in the Great Lakes region within two months of each other in 1958.

In America, they launched the Explorer 1 satellite during January, the first satellite that the country had launched.

This is also the year of the Munich air disaster when British European Airways Flight 609 crashed on its third attempt to take off from a slush-covered runway at Munich-Riem Airport, West Germany.

On the plane was the Manchester United football team. Of the 44 people on the aircraft, 21 died as a result of the crash.

It was also the year that the very first Carry On film, Carry On Sargent, was released and the first episode of Blue Peter aired.