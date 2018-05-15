The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton schoolboy has been named one of the best young mathematicians in the country - at the age of just 11.

Hadi Ahmed's exceptional talents with numbers have seen him presented with a bronze award by The Mathematical Association in this year's coveted Primary Mathematics Challenge.

The first stage of the challenge took place in November, 2017, when the Derby Grammar School pupil competed alongside 68,000 children across the country - making him among the best young mathematicians in the UK.

Hadi, of Castilla Place, Burton, joined the highest scorers who were invited to take part in the Primary Mathematics Challenge Bonus Round in February this year after he successfully answered a variety of multiple choice mathematics problems.

He rose to the challenge and was one of 1,857 pupils to win an award in the contest's bonus round.

The youngster said: "I was a bit nervous when I was getting ready to sit the Bonus Round. It was harder than I thought it was going to be.

"I found out I'd won a Bronze award at the Achievement Assembly at School last week. I felt really happy, I was surprised as I wasn't expecting it."

April Sly, head of Derby Grammar Junior School, said: "We are all extremely proud that Hadi has won a bronze award, and that our pupil Roj Lalo also took part in the bonus round.

"It is such an achievement to receive recognition for mathematical ability on a national scale.

"All of the children at the school enjoyed taking part in the Challenge and most importantly, it shows them that maths can be fun."

Lesley Jones, from The Mathematical Association, said: "We would like to offer our congratulations to Hadi and all of the pupils that participated.

"We received a large number of entries which reflects a real appetite for solving maths problems and puzzles.

"We always try to make the questions interesting and accessible, while giving pupils an opportunity to apply fundamental maths skills.

"It is great to be able to acknowledge brilliant young minds in the UK and nurture the future mathematicians."

Think you're as clever as Hadi? Try figuring out these super-hard sums... (oh and in your head if you can!)

Here are some of the questions Hadi has had to answer. See how you do:

1. The Cloud Appreciation Society is an international organisation with forty-three thousand and thirty-three members.

How should you write this number in figures?

A) 40 333

B) 43 033

C) 403 033

D) 4 300 033

E) 40 300 033

2. Anna takes a regular hexagon and cuts it exactly into two halves. She will get two of which shape?

A) triangle

B) rhombus

C) trapezium

D) pentagon

E) hexagon

3. How many times in 2017 will a working digital clock show the time of 20:17?

A) 2

B) 12

C) 24

D) 52

E) 365

Did you get them right?

1. B - 43 033. This figure was correct in early 2017, but by mid-July it had risen to 43 404 (www.cloudappreciationsociety.org).

2. C - trapezium. Each quadrilateral has one pair of parallel sides and is therefore a trapezium — in fact, because the hexagon is regular, the three shorter sides are equal in length, and so each is an isosceles trapezium.

3.The clock shows 20:17 once each day, and will do so 365 times during 2017.