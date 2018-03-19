Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton street has become a magnet for litter louts, with most of the rubbish ending up in the river in the town.

John Anderson, who is chairman of Outwoods Parish Council, said that when an outreach programme is carried out to clear up the Washlands, which is off Watson Street, the volume of litter there is "very noticeable".

He says he regularly sees shopping trolleys and "all sorts of general litter" in Watson Street, and that most of it is destined to end up in the River Trent as it gets carried into the river via a nearby drainage ditch.

Councillor Anderson said: "This drainage ditch and other similar places have been like this for a very long time. Littering seems to be accepted as the norm and the enormity of the problem shows when our waterways deposit it into hotspots such as the culvert in Watson Street.

"Maybe it is time to tighten up on fining for littering to dissuade those that are inclined to drop litter. Much of this litter along flood plains ends up in the river and I suppose ultimately into the sea.

"Once in the river it is virtually unrecoverable and as we all know, plastics take a very long time to degrade. If this problem is not addressed now it will be a very unpleasant legacy to leave for future generations.

"The Washlands and River Trent are a jewel in Burton's crown and should be treated as such. We are very lucky to have these fantastic public spaces, let's look after them."

Now he is asking for the area to be cleaned up and for people to think again before dumping their rubbish on the Washlands in a bid to restore the area to its former glory and make it somewhere for the town to be proud of.

A spokesman for East Staffordshire Borough Council said: "Watson Street already features on our regular schedules of works with litter picks and sweeping taking place on a weekly basis. We have noted the concerns raised and will continue to monitor the situation and take action where appropriate.

"If members of the public have any concerns regarding litter and fly tipping they should contact the council on 01283 508506 or email enforcement@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk."

Do you know of a worse area for litter in the Burton or Swadlincote areas? If so let us know by leaving us a message on this story or email at editorial@burtonmail.co.uk. You can also message us on Facebook.