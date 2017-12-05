Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to introduce additional free parking to Burton for the Christmas period have been rejected by the borough council.

It was felt the current structure in place is good enough.

These proposals were bought to the council meeting of East Staffordshire Borough Council on the evening of Monday, December 4.

It was proposed that on top of the current scheme of free after three, where three car parks in Burton offer free parking to shoppers after 3pm, additional free parking would be introduced in December.

The idea was to give a boost to struggling businesses in the town after the closure of St Peter's Bridge from September until the middle of November.

Four suggestions were made in the report, the first would see the weekends leading up to Christmas introduce additional free parking, the second would see it introduced on the Mondays and Tuesdays in December leading to Christmas and the third for the Christmas and January sales, from December 26 until January 1.

The fourth option would see the current system in place continue without change.

Councillor Greg Hall, who presented the case to the councillors said: "The perspective that many local people have is that with more free parking, you can encourage more activity in the town centre.

"There are three options in the report that have potential for free parking for Christmas and the New Year period.

"Then the fourth option would be to continue with the current arrangement, with the free after three initiative and also the free parking at the leisure centre car parks.

"Looking at the potential options, one of the things that I ask you to consider is that if we are going to look at options to giveaway free parking, we should only do that if it is going to generate more activity and you will see from the report that none of the first three options do that and give us that certainty that the money we give away in revenue will bring more activity to the town.

"So I will recommend to you that option four, to give no further car parking at this time, but we will consider what we can do as a council next summer when the Burton Bridge is shut."

The recommendation for choice four was unanimously voted for by the councillors.

Councillor Richard Grosvenor, representative of the Branston ward added: "It's important we review the evidence based around the request received generally about free car parking over Christmas.

"And in addition to that we support business through what is a difficult period and that difficult being while St Peter's Bridge was closed.

"We can't always legislate for those spaces being taken up by businesses to retailers, and what you might find is those spaces being taken up by people minding to park their all day and not use the business.

"What car parks need and what businesses need is what has been described as 'churn' on car parks. They need you to park, do your shopping then go, and I'm not convinced that a free car park at this stage would have the churn needed."

Finally, Councillor Julia Jessel, representative of the Needwood ward said: "I think we need to look at this in the context that over a number of years, we have introduced the free after three which was to help to generate more footfall in the town centre and actually our car parking charges generally are very competitive with our neighbouring shopping areas.

"In fact it's £1 for two hours so as an authority we already do a vast amount to actually help to generate the footfall the town needs to remain vibrant.

"Also as we all know, I currently with my colleagues from this council with the county council and the chamber of commerce are pursuing the project to improve and encourage improvements to signposts in the town centre.

"I do think it's important that we acknowledge that this authority already does a significant amount to help our traders, our retailers and businesses in the town and we are continuing to do so."