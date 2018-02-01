The video will start in 8 Cancel

Robbery, public order offences and bike thefts are among the fastest-rising crimes across Derbyshire and Staffordshire, new stats have shown.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, most crimes across the counties have risen in the last year.

In Derbyshire the main spikes were in robbery, up 17.13 per cent from 508 to 613, and sexual offences, up 16.4 per cent from 1,630 to 1,950.

Conversely, the county saw an 8.3 per cent drop in crimes involving violence without injury, which were down from 5,331 to 4,920, and a 7.6 per cent drop in drug offences from 2,200 to 2,044.

In Staffordshire, the highest rises were for public order offences - up 31.1 per cent from 2,992 to 4,345; bike thefts - up 26.7 per cent from 904 to 1,234; and robbery, which rose 23.1 per cent from 562 to 731.

The sharpest fall was in pick-pocketing, which fell 26.98 per cent from 546 to 430.

A dramatic change in domestic and non-domestic burglary figures was the result of a "reclassification".

Crimes formally known as non-domestic burglaries, such as from sheds, are now classed as domestic burglaries.

As a result, domestic burglaries appeared to rise 26.89 per cent in Derbyshire and 26.07 per cent in Staffordshire.

And there were apparent 41.42 per cent and 23.95 per cent falls in non-domestic burglaries in Derbyshire and Staffordshire, respectively.

Homicides rose 31.25 per cent in Derbyshire, but that only represented a rise of five incidents, from 11 to 16.

Homicide figures took a 20 per cent dive in Staffordshire, from six down to five.

Nick Baker, deputy chief constable for Staffordshire, said more offenders were being brought before the courts for domestic burglaries.

He also said some reported rape and sexual offences were historic.

Deputy Chief Constable Baker told the Burton Mail: "The increase in recorded crime in Staffordshire is consistent with the uplift nationally.

"There has been an increase in violent crime and acquisitive crime, with much of this attributed to minor theft.

"However, our local policing teams are working hard to tackle the number of domestic burglaries and car crimes in the county.

"In recent months offenders have received lengthy jail terms for car crime, drugs offences and violent crime in Staffordshire following arrests and evidence gathered by our officers.

"We have also brought offenders before the courts for offences including robbery, rape and modern slavery in recent weeks.

"We continue to receive increasing reports of rape and sexual offences.

"A proportion of these are historic and it is evident there is a clear willingness of victims to come forward and report these crimes to us, which is encouraging, but we still have some way to go."

"Acquisitive crime" sees offenders make material gains and includes shoplifting, burglary, theft and robbery.

Derbyshire chief constable Peter Goodman said police were doing their best to meet "changing demand".

He said it was becoming more "challenging" due to funding cuts from central government.

Chief Constable Goodman said: "We have seen a rise in recorded crime in Derbyshire, and a rise in the more complex and hidden offences we deal with, such as domestic abuse, child sexual exploitation and modern slavery.

"We have aligned resources to meet this changing demand but this is challenging in light of funding cuts.

"This is one of the reasons Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa is proposing an increase in the council tax precept this year."

Nationally, the ONS found crime "continued to fall", but noted rises in knife and gun offences.

Statisticians noted this year was the first when fraud could be compared - and showed a slight decline.

Mark Bangs, who is in charge of crime stats and analysis at the ONS, said: "These latest figures indicate that levels of crime have continued to fall compared with the previous year, but this picture varied across different types of crime and not all offence types showed falls.

"While overall levels of violent crime were not increasing, there was evidence of rises having occurred in some of the low-incidence but more harmful categories such as knife and gun crime.

"The first year-on-year comparisons from new estimates of fraud, one of the most frequently occurring crimes, indicate fewer incidents were experienced by the general population compared with the previous year."