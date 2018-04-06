Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have now been approved to turn a popular pub in Burton town centre into shops and apartments as its owners plan to retire.

Billy's, in New Street, Burton, has been a popular venue for drinking in the town for many years but could soon be facing last orders after an application to convert it into two shops and five apartments was given the go ahead.

It currently open for business and the pub is not yet on the market.

Plans were submitted by Billy's owner, Sarah Das, to East Staffordshire Borough Council which approved the application that also included a plan to build a new home on the site.

(Image: Google)

The pub already includes four one-bedroom bedsits, and one one-bedroom flat which could become two one-bedroom flats and four two-bedroom flats, while its ground floor would be turned into two shops, the application said.

A two-storey mews style apartment could also be built in the pub’s car park. This would reduce parking from 16 spaces to eight.

Robert Turner, of Swadlincote-based Turner and Co Consulting Ltd is acting as agent to the applicant and said in a report submitted to the council that the business, as a public house, in its location, was in decline.

He added that the residential accommodation on the upper floors was in need of modernisation and separation in order to provide marketable housing.

Billy's is still open to the public.