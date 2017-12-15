The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men and a woman were caught bringing drugs into the Burton area when their car was stopped during a police operation, a court heard.

Earlier this week 24-year-old Dwayne Harmitt was jailed for a total of 30 months when he appeared at Stafford Crown Court for sentence.

He had initially denied charges of possession of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and a trial was fixed for January next year.

However, at a recent hearing Harmitt, of Birmingham, changed his pleas to guilty.

Also in the dock was 31-year-old Lynette Johnson and 49-year-old Ian Welcome, both from the Birmingham area.

Johnson, of Preston Road, Hockley, was also due to face trial on the drugs allegations, but had subsequently changed her pleas to guilty.

Welcome, of Cook Street, Birmingham, had pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

At court this week Welcome was given an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and Johnson received 14 months, suspended for two years.

The court heard that all three defendants were arrested after police stopped the Vauxhall Vectra in Parker Avenue on July 23 this year.

Welcome, who was the driver of the car, had also admitted driving without a licence, an MOT or insurance.

During the police operation in July another Birmingham man was found in possession of a hundred wraps of Class A drugs.

Kyle Pryce's Toyota car was stopped in Horninglow Street and wraps of both heroin and cocaine were on the car seat between his legs.

He later volunteered he was in possession of more drugs which officers recovered during a subsequent strip-search.

At an earlier hearing Pryce, who was taking the drugs into the Burton area to be sold by others, admitted charges of drug trafficking and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, and was jailed for four years.