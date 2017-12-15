Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Schools across Burton and Uttoxeter have been closed this morning as ice hit the region for the third time in six days.

Overnight rain across the area froze in the early hours, making roads and pavements treacherous.

School heads said they had shut the schools for safety reasons. Many parents had only a couple of hours' notice.

Pingle Academy announced earlier today it was closing because of the black ice.

Tower View Primary School has closed today. The school said: “The school site and surrounding area is too dangerous to get into and playgrounds / car parking is very dangerous. Thus school site is closed.”

St Augustine’s CE(C) First, Draycott in the Clay, has also closed. A spokesman said: “Sorry for the late notice, we have tried to open school today but road conditions are treacherous and the access to school is too unsafe.”

Tynsel Parkes CE Primary Academy, Uttoxeter, is another one. A spokesman said: “I am very sorry for the late closure notice but the site is treacherous.

"It is too icy to be able to be accessed safely. Please take care. More information to follow about the Christmas coffee morning.”

Abbot Beyne School is opening at 10.30am today, saying: “Due to very icy conditions on the school site and the roads and pavements in the Winshill areas we will open at 10.30am to ensure that students and staff can travel to school safely and the site is made safe too for the rest of the day.”

Drivers are being urged to stay away from Darklands Road, in Swadlincote, while a vehicle has skidded into a tree due to icy conditions this morning.

The A514 at Swarkestone is blocked in both directions between Woodshop Lane and Ward's Lane. The road is partially blocked as a vehicle has skidded into a tree caused by ice.