A South Derbyshire woman claims she spotted a UFO as she was taking a picture of the super blue blood moon - and her image is causing quite a stir online.

April Griffiths, from Swadlincote, was taking pictures of the huge super blue blood moon on the night of Wednesday, January 31, when she she says she spotted a mysterious, large black unidentified flying object.

She says it flew in front of the moon while she was looking through the camera lens and she managed to snap a picture of the strange dark object in the sky.

It appears as a large black spot in the bottom right of April's picture of the moon.

The 27-year-old said: "I'm amazed I managed to take a picture.

"I researched to see what satellites were around at that time and there were only ones 30cm long and that wouldn't have shown up on the picture.

April sent the photo to her father, space-enthusiast Stephen Griffiths, who believed she may have captured something special.

She went on to post the finding to local paranormal investigation Facebook pages where she received a large reaction from bewildered users.

April said: "People told me it could be the Black Knight, but a few other people have come up with daft suggestions.

"Some said silly things like it could be a weather balloon or a fly going past or a ladybird on the lense."

The Black Knight satellite is the name that has been given to an object captured on camera by NASA astronauts during a 1988 space shuttle mission.

There are alien conspiracy theorists who claim the satellite is an object of extra-terrestrial origin, possibly up to 13,000 years old, orbiting Earth in a polar orbit.

Polar orbit is an orbit that goes in the opposite direction to the one that Earth revolves.

April, a supervisor in retail, said: "I kind of believe it's the Black Knight, I'm 70 to 80 per cent sure.

"It's quite rare because it disappears for a few years and comes back.

"Just for people to say it could be the Black Knight is quite exciting!"

What do you think? Has april managed to capture a picture of a UFO or is there another explanation?