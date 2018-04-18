The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dog and cat owners in Burton and South Derbyshire are being urged to put their pets forward to be blood donors.

Scarsdale Vets, which has a branch in Stapenhill, is working in conjunction with Pet Blood Bank UK for a dog blood donation session and cat blood typing event.

It will be held at Pride Veterinary Centre, in Derby, from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, April 21, and owners whose dogs meet the required criteria are being encouraged to register their canines to become blood donors at petbloodbankuk.org.

To become a blood donor dogs need to be:

Healthy and friendly

Aged between one and eight years

Weigh more than 25kg

Have current and up to date vaccinations

Not on any medication

No history of seizures, heart murmur or fainting episodes

Not travelled outside of UK

Have not received a blood transfusion

Prior to giving blood, all dogs will be given a thorough health check by a qualified vet. Owners are then encouraged to stay with their pets throughout the process and if the dogs show any sign of distress or discomfort, the donation will not go ahead.

Once taken, the blood is then processed and stored ready to be delivered to veterinary practices across the UK when they need it most – usually as a result of trauma, disease or during surgery.

Each unit of blood donated can help save up to four lives, with thousands of dogs' lives saved each year.

As well as dog blood donations, a team of veterinary nurses from Pride Veterinary Centre will be available to blood type cats.

As yet no one in the UK is able to store, process and distribute cat blood, which means that when a sick cat requires blood urgently, vets have to call upon nearby owners to bring cats with the same blood type in to help.

This is not always possible, so by inviting more cat owners to turn up, Scarsdale Vets hopes to build a larger database of cats which can be called upon in the event of an emergency.

Cats need to meet certain criteria to become blood donors and to be blood typed at the event. This includes:

Weigh more than 4kg

Aged between one and eight years

No health concerns

Fully vaccinated

Neutered

Be of good temperament

Owners will need to register their dog before arriving at Pride, by visiting www.prideveterinarycentre.co.uk/dog-blood-donation-day--21-april.aspx#DogBloodDonationDay|21April, or contact Megan Cooper, of Pet Blood Bank UK, on either 01509 232 222 or megan.cooper@petbloodbankuk.org.

Anyone who plans to bring their cat needs to arrange a time to see the medicine nurses on the day by contacting Pride on 01332 548 911.