Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton BMW driver has been in touch with the Burton Mail to offer a heartfelt apology to three strangers after an unfortunate incident.

Joe Hanson accidentally splashed a woman walking with a pushchair after misjudging a puddle. To make matters worse another driver then exchanged angry words with him. The incidents lead Joe to contact the Burton Mail to issue his public apology to all of those involved.

It occurred when Joe, who recently moved to Burton, was grieving the sudden loss of his father when he was driving along Branston Road on Thursday afternoon in his black BMW.

He said: "I was on my way back from supporting my lovely mum. I was very distressed and visited my doctor in Lichfield before returning to my new home in Burton.

"I was forced by an oncoming car to pull to the left on my journey home and misjudged the puddle and splashed a lady and her baby in a pushchair.

"Please let her know it was an accident and I am so, so sorry. If any damage was caused to the pram or her clothes I will pay for cleaning. It was an accident.

"A chap in the car behind me got very angry with me near Tesco and we exchanged angry words. The driver pulled alongside me and called me an abusive name and I retaliated with colourful language of my own. I am sorry to him too.

"He was outraged on behalf of the splashed lady and her baby.

"I am sorry. My dad died and I was absent minded with my grief. Under normal circumstances if I had splashed the lady I would have stopped. I didn't realise I had splashed her.

"It was a genuine mistake and I am very sorry."