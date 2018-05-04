The video will start in 8 Cancel

The body of a man has been found in a canal in Alrewas, police have confirmed.

Officers from Staffordshire Police have revealed the body was discovered when police were searching for a missing man from the village.

Police say the man's body was found just before 4.30pm on Thursday, May 3, at Bagnall Lock near Fradley Junction.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers searching for a missing Alrewas man have recovered a body from the canal.

"The discovery was made just before 4.30pm on Thursday, May 3, by colleagues from the West Midlands Police water search team, in an area known as Bagnall Lock on the Trent and Mersey Canal.

"Although the body has not yet been formally identified it is believed to be that of the missing man.

"His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

"We do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner."