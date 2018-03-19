Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A total of 17 schools in Derbyshire received hoax bomb threats claiming a device sent in with a student would detonate if teachers didn't hand over cash.

The threats, sent by email at around 1pm today, claimed a bomb had been placed on school grounds and would explode if demands were not met.

Schools in Derbyshire, London, Yorkshire, Humberside, Northumberland, the West Midlands, Lincolnshire, Gloucestershire, Bristol, Bedfordshire, Manchester and Liverpool were all issued with the threat.

The emails - which are not being treated as genuine - are believed to have come from the United States and have been circulated across the UK.

The threat email is believed to have read: "This is a message to everyone. We have sent in a student with a bomb. The bomb is set to go off in 3 hours time. If you do sent $5,000 USD to payments@veltpvp.com......

"If you do not send the money! We will blow up the device. Our site has all the information needed.

"If you try to call the cops we WILL blow up the device on the SPOT! ANY attempt at defusing it your self will cause it to explode."

It is then followed by Arabic writing.

Derbyshire Police has issued a statement to reassure the public over the safety of their children.

A spokesman said: "We have received reports of threatening emails received by many of our region's schools.

"Many similar instances have been reported across the country and we do not believe any of the threats being made in the emails to be credible or viable."