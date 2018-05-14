Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote dad who organises events to raise money for worthwhile causes has been nominated for a Burton Mail Heroes award.

Nigel Atkins, 50, says he isn't happy unless he's putting a smile on someone's face because "that's what life is all about".

The father-of-two joined Burton-based tribute band Bon Jovi UK in 14 years ago after meeting them at a beer festival in 2004.

Nigel stepped in to play front man Jon Bon Jovi when the group's lead singer was unable to play that evening.

After befriending members of the band, he decided to stay permanently and they went on to play stages and theatres all over the country, raising thousands for charity along the way.

He said: "I booked them to do an event for me because they were helping with a charity.

"We got chatting and when they said the singer couldn't do that gig I chipped in and said I would sing for them if they did the gig."

Over the years the band played a series of big local events every year, including the Jovithon back in April, which saw the band play 28 pubs in three nights to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation and Pancreatic Cancer charity.

Nigel, who is an events manager, said: "We started at The Wheel in Midway and ended there.

"We made just over £2,000 for charity. It was amazing.

The band create the charity events and then look for venues which are willing to host them.

They then donate proceedings made from the event to charities such as Rainbows, Burton Queen's Hospital causes to name but a few.

The band consists of four members, including: Bob Bandana on guitar; Richard Harris on drums; Nigel Atkins as the lead singer and Ben Parkinson on the keyboards. The group also has different bass players who help out at different gigs.

"We work with the venues and they hold the event there and advertise it," Nigel said.

"We've got that relationship with the audience. We're doing our best and wear our hearts on our sleeve. We're not trying to be anything we're not.

"I just love what I do.

"I have found my call making people happy. In life there are givers and there are takers and all my circle of friends are givers.

"If I'm doing something and someone has a smile on their face that's what life's all about. I don't understand people who don't want to help. It's what I've always done - it's my passion."

Bon Jovi UK are set to take centre stage at this years' Burton Live Aid 2018 taking place on Saturday, June 16, from 1pm to 11pm.

Nigel has been nominated for The Extra Mile Award, sponsored by recruitment and employment organisation Ethero, as part of our Burton Mail Heroes Awards.

A spokesman for Ethero said: "Ethero are proud to sponsor The Extra Mile Award for this year's Burton Mail Hero's Awards. Ethero is a recruitment and employment organisation with our local office based on Borough Road.

"Through our industry sector, we often engage with individuals who go the extra mile to ensure they make a real difference to our clients and other colleagues they work with. We're proud to be able to sponsor an award where someone has been nominated and recognised for going the extra mile to benefit others."

The Burton Mail Heroes Awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, July 4, at the Burton Albion Football Club. The ceremony will consist of a drinks reception, three course meal, celebrity hosts and the awards themselves where category winners will be announced.

