A Burton man celebrated the publication of his second book on the town's brewing heritage with a signing at a town centre store.

Ian Webster's latest book, Brewing in Burton upon Trent, details the story of Burton’s brewing in the town.

The publication follows the history of the town's first recognised brewer, Benjamin Printon, through to exclusive interviews with brewers at Coors, Marston's, Burton Bridge, Black Hole, Tower, Burton Town, Cottage, Gates, Neon Raptor and the Velvet Owl breweries.

The book took around nine months to complete and the author, who lives in Swadlincote , said it contained 140 archive pictures of Burton breweries through the decades.

He held a book signing at Brews of the World, 159 Station Street in Burton, on Saturday, January 20.

Mr Webster's first book, Ind Coope and Allsopp Breweries: The History of the Hand came out in December 2015 and was the fourth best-selling book at Burton Waterstones that Christmas.

The book, which has been published by Amberley Publishing, will be released on Monday, January 15, and costs £14.99. Copies can be ordered from ianjohnwebster@gmail.com or by ringing 0795 607 5044.