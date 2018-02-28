Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton community centre is in desperate need of books to help keep the building running for children and families to enjoy.

Queen Street Community Centre, which is a charity, has its own book shop where the money raised from selling them goes back in to the running of the centre.

Bosses are mainly after books for children to fill the shelves but any other offers will also be appreciated to raise some much-needed cash.

Sarah Barrington-Chittim, of Queen Street Community Centre, said: "All the proceeds from the sales go back into the running of the centre and we rely on them very much. We would like to request any donations of books. Mainly children's, but would be grateful for any other types of books.

"We would very much appreciate any donations."

The community centre is available for use by local residents, the general public, statutory organisations and businesses.

It has halls and rooms in a variety of sizes with on site parking.