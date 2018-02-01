Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bosses behind the £20 million Bargates re-development plan have dismissed claims it does not include entertainment - saying "you have a cinema".

The comments naming Burton’s Cineworld, in Middleway Park, came as developers looked to relieve people's fears about the controversial housing plan during a public consultation event.

Concerns have been raised that the design, which was described as "entirely inappropriate", does not include enough entertainment.

The Burton Mail asked Clive Jessup, managing director of applicant Jessup Build Develop, to comment on those concerns.

He said: "You have a cinema in the town and there is a bowls green in the Meadowside Leisure Centre, which I saw three people use."

When asked about the possibility of creating a bowling alley on site to replace Superbowl 2000, which was demolished more than six years ago, he said: "We had two people talking about bowling alleys here today. One said they wanted a bowling alley and another said they didn’t."

He said entertainment such as re-enactments could be staged on the public space on the site.

A consultation on the plans at the Meadowside will continue until January 31, between 11am and 4pm.

Display boards have been set up with information on the history of the site and the proposals, including the layout, materials and visualisations.

Feedback on the proposal can be submitted through a comment box available at the leisure centre.

The designs illustrate how the seven-acre Bargates site, off High Street, Burton, will turned into 140 homes.

They will include 72 sheltered apartments, 24 private apartments and 44 houses. There will be two shops and vehicle access.

The long-awaited planning application has been finally submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council, who will rule on the future of the scheme.

The Burton Mail went along to the first day of the consultation to meet with Mr Jessup, who said there had been a mixed reaction to the scheme.

He said: "I have enjoyed the fact I have been able to explain how we got to where we are - such as the restrictions on the site looking at existing services such as the sewers.

"Already people understand what we are trying to do and know it is a high-quality design both in architecture and materials.

"We will also employ staff to look after the development and carry out jobs like picking up litter. We are investing millions into the town.

"Someone else said they would like to see more commercial services on site, but our development will complement the commercial services already in town, rather than create competition.

"This is a deliverable scheme. We are passionate about this scheme. We have been in this business for 30 years. We have lots of experience."

A masterplan of the proposed layout shows car parking for both Meadowside Leisure Centre car parks will be affected - with the number of spaces reducing from 179 to 141.

The smaller car park already on Bargates will be demolished.

When asked about the reduction in car parking for the public, Mr Jessup said: "You don’t need your car. The Meadowside car park is not being used (to its full capacity)."

His comments follow Burton Civic Society members' description of the housing project as "entirely inappropriate" for its "unique riverside location". The group has officially objected to the plans.

Society members describe Bargates designs as an "architecturally-mediocre, bland and unambitious scheme which will fail to stimulate the night-time economy and attract abuse and anti-social behaviour".

Jessup Build Development has chosen not to comment on the society’s claims until the end of the consultation period on January 31, when its bosses will assess all comments from interested parties.

Originally a shopping centre, Bargates' last remaining business, Superbowl 2000, closed in 2007 to enable Tesco to build a superstore in its place.

However, the borough council rejected the supermarket chain's proposal due to traffic concerns.

Tesco later moved its application to Hawkins Lane, but axed the plans due to financial struggles.

The site was finally demolished in 2011 and has since become a designated "village green".