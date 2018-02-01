Bosses behind the £20 million Bargates re-development plan have dismissed claims it does not include entertainment - saying "you have a cinema".
The comments naming Burton’s Cineworld, in Middleway Park, came as developers looked to relieve people's fears about the controversial housing plan during a public consultation event.
Concerns have been raised that the design, which was described as "entirely inappropriate", does not include enough entertainment.
The Burton Mail asked Clive Jessup, managing director of applicant Jessup Build Develop, to comment on those concerns.
He said: "You have a cinema in the town and there is a bowls green in the Meadowside Leisure Centre, which I saw three people use."
When asked about the possibility of creating a bowling alley on site to replace Superbowl 2000, which was demolished more than six years ago, he said: "We had two people talking about bowling alleys here today. One said they wanted a bowling alley and another said they didn’t."
He said entertainment such as re-enactments could be staged on the public space on the site.
A consultation on the plans at the Meadowside will continue until January 31, between 11am and 4pm.
Display boards have been set up with information on the history of the site and the proposals, including the layout, materials and visualisations.
Feedback on the proposal can be submitted through a comment box available at the leisure centre.
The designs illustrate how the seven-acre Bargates site, off High Street, Burton, will turned into 140 homes.
They will include 72 sheltered apartments, 24 private apartments and 44 houses. There will be two shops and vehicle access.
The long-awaited planning application has been finally submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council, who will rule on the future of the scheme.
The Burton Mail went along to the first day of the consultation to meet with Mr Jessup, who said there had been a mixed reaction to the scheme.
He said: "I have enjoyed the fact I have been able to explain how we got to where we are - such as the restrictions on the site looking at existing services such as the sewers.
"Already people understand what we are trying to do and know it is a high-quality design both in architecture and materials.
"We will also employ staff to look after the development and carry out jobs like picking up litter. We are investing millions into the town.
"Someone else said they would like to see more commercial services on site, but our development will complement the commercial services already in town, rather than create competition.
"This is a deliverable scheme. We are passionate about this scheme. We have been in this business for 30 years. We have lots of experience."
A masterplan of the proposed layout shows car parking for both Meadowside Leisure Centre car parks will be affected - with the number of spaces reducing from 179 to 141.
The smaller car park already on Bargates will be demolished.
When asked about the reduction in car parking for the public, Mr Jessup said: "You don’t need your car. The Meadowside car park is not being used (to its full capacity)."
His comments follow Burton Civic Society members' description of the housing project as "entirely inappropriate" for its "unique riverside location". The group has officially objected to the plans.
Society members describe Bargates designs as an "architecturally-mediocre, bland and unambitious scheme which will fail to stimulate the night-time economy and attract abuse and anti-social behaviour".
Jessup Build Development has chosen not to comment on the society’s claims until the end of the consultation period on January 31, when its bosses will assess all comments from interested parties.
Originally a shopping centre, Bargates' last remaining business, Superbowl 2000, closed in 2007 to enable Tesco to build a superstore in its place.
However, the borough council rejected the supermarket chain's proposal due to traffic concerns.
Tesco later moved its application to Hawkins Lane, but axed the plans due to financial struggles.
The site was finally demolished in 2011 and has since become a designated "village green".
Burton's Bargates
MARCH 2004
Council admits the Riverside Leisure Centre, known as Bargates, had become an embarrassment with just a few units open, including Superbowl 200 which still had 14 years on its lease and had 'no desire to move'.
SEPTEMBER 2004
The council reveals a cafe quarter plan for Bargates with accommodation, bars, cafe and a hotel.
MAY 2005
The Mail exclusively reveals that the council has lined up a deal with Tesco, which would see Bargates turned into a giant Tesco Extra store. The deal in principle included Tesco paying the council £8 million towards the cost of a new leisure centre to replace the Meadowside, which would have been demolished under the plans.
AUGUST 2007
One of the last remaining units on Riverside, Indian restaurant Manzil, moves to the former Ocean nightclub, off Guild Street, where it remains to this day.
AUGUST 19, 2007
Superbowl 2000 closes to make way for the Tesco development. At the time Superbowl owner Jerry Hodges said he was keen to relocate and was looking for a site in Burton.
DECEMBER 2007
The council pulls out of a deal with Tesco to demolish the neighbouring Meadownside Leisure Centre due to sky-rocketing costs. An application for the Riverside Centre is still expected to be submitted.
FEBRUARY 2008
Arsonists strike at former Superbowl 2000.
NOVEMBER 2008
A Tesco plan to build nine glass-fronted retail units on the site is unanimously rejected by council planners after the scheme is branded as "unimaginative".
DECEMBER 1, 2009
Three options are listed for Bargates' future: a residential-led redevelopment, a retail-led redevelopment or a mixture of both.
MAY 30, 2010
Tesco indicates a willingness to relinquish the site and move to the former Condor site, which never came to fruition. Proposals are put forward for a mix of retail, office and residential buildings, including a hotel overlooking the River Trent.
JUNE 3, 2010
Tesco installs large wooden boards to screen the eyesore from public view.
JUNE 15, 2010
East Staffordshire Borough Council announces its intention to appoint a developer by the end of 2010.
SEPTEMBER 21, 2010
Tesco's board of directors agrees the sale of the site to East Staffordshire Borough Council for £4 million.
APRIL 12, 2011
Meanwhile, Tesco is given permission for a superstore in Hawkins Lane. This plan never came to fruition after financial difficulties led Tesco to put the site up for sale.
FEBRUARY 2, 2012
Demolition begins at the Bargates site.
MAY 28, 2012
The council announces Bargates will be turned into a 'village green'.
JULY 4 2012
The council puts up 'The Bargates Job' on the site.
FEBRUARY 21, 2013
The council announces it has full ownership of Bargates and it is up for sale – maintaining the preferred mixed use option in a bid to attract developers.
JULY 15, 2014
Councillors reveal plans to spend part of a £1.5 million grant on making Bargates more attractive. It came after work started to improve the appearance of shops opposite, to show the authority was keen to regenerate High Street.
MAY 2015
Councillor Richard Grosvenor, leader of East Staffordshire Borough Council, said the authority was hoping to work in partnership with other agencies to bring sheltered housing to the site.
JANUARY 2016
A major developer is in talks to buy Bargates but discussions break down in March.
AUGUST 2016
Contractors were spotted drilling on the site to ascertain the site's development costs.
SEPTEMBER 2016
It is revealed a deal has been struck for offices and extra-care facilities on Bargates.
AUGUST 2017
Developer Jessup Build Develop reveals a planning application could be submitted in September.
December 2017
Jessup Build Develop submit planning application to East Staffordshire Borough Council
January 2018
Jessup Build Develop hold public consultation at Meadowside Leisure Centre. Burton Civic Society formally objects to the proposals