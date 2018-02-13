Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 12-year-boy suffered a minor shoulder injury following a collision with a car in rush-hour traffic which caused severe delays for commuters.

Staffordshire Police said they received a call just before 8.10am today, Tuesday, February 13, to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a car in Main Street, Stapenhill.

Police said the boy received a minor injury to his right shoulder following the incident which involved a black Kia Optima.

An eye-witness, who did not want to be named, said a railing needed to be put in place along the stretch of road on the corner of St Peter's Bridge, near Stapenhill Gardens, to prevent more people from being injured.

She said that people often tended to cross the road there instead of walking further on to cross at the zebra crossing.