Inconsiderate dog owners have left this disgusting pile of mess-filled bags in bushes and hanging off branches in just one Branston street.

Officers from East Staffordshire Borough Council have been out cleaning up the bags filled with mess from the bushes along Regents Park Road, in Branston.

Council bosses have now said that, as a result, the problem area is now being frequently monitored to catch those not dispensing with their pooch's mess properly.

A warning has also been issued to people caught not clearing up after their dogs that they will be left having to fork out for a hefty fine if they do not bag it and bin it.

A spokesman for East Staffordshire Borough Council said: "The council works tirelessly across East Staffordshire to tackle issues such as dog fouling.

(Image: East Staffordshire Borough Council)

"While we recognise that the majority of dog walkers within the borough act responsibly and clean up after their dog, a minority of people still fail to do so. For example, a significant number of discarded bags of dog waste were recently found in a single area of shrubbery along Regents Park Road, Burton.

"Community and civil enforcement officers have now cleared the mess, however they will continue to monitor the area on a regular basis as the council takes a zero tolerance approach towards both littering and dog fouling.

"Anyone caught will face a £75 Fixed Penalty Notice. If unpaid this will escalate to the magistrates' court where the offender could receive a fine up to £2,500 and possible criminal conviction.

"Anyone who has any information can report it to the council's community and civil enforcement team by emailing community.civil_enforcement@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk or by calling 01283 508856."