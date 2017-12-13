The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A roundabout near Burton was cordoned off by police after a lorry shed part of its load containing building materials.

The spillage happened on the roundabout of Wellington Road and Parkway, Branston and took more than 45 minutes to be cleared.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said they were called to Wellington Road at around 9.40am as a lorry shed its load of building materials

The road was blocked while the materials were cleared and the island reopened at 11am.

Traffic and travel information webiste Inrix reported that Wellington Road was blocked in both directions between the A38 (Branston Interchange) and A5189 Shobnall Road B5017 Shobnall Road. It added that a lorry had shed a load of building material, partially blocking the island. It said traffic was coping well but may take some time to clear.

A tweet from Staffordshire Police urged drivers to be aware of the blockage.

It said: "Please note we are dealing with a spillage of building material on the roundabout of Wellington Rd and Parkway, Burton on Trent, it will take about 45 minutes to be cleared."