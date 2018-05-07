The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's a development which is set to change the Burton landscape forever with a total investment which is set to be more than £800 million

The Branston Locks development, in Tatenhill, is seeing 400 acres of land immediately west of the A38 developed, with 2,500 new homes, a range of community facilities and a 50-acre employment site, to be known as Quintus.

The development will also include retail, health, leisure and recreational facilities, as well as provision for older people.

A new 1,550 place high school has been built by Staffordshire County Council on land nearby – the first in the county in 25 years.

It will be known as John Taylor Free School and is due to open to its first pupils in September, costing £30 million. A new primary school will also be built.