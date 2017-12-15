Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Life is a beach, especially for Honey, a golden labrador from Branston, who has been officialy declared one of the Uk's happiest dogs.

Honey came second in a competition to find the UK’s happiest dog on a beach.

Despite being born deaf, the perfect pooch beat more than 200 mutts to take home the title after owner David Hooper entered the contest, which was held by last minute holiday rental provider, Snaptrip.com, to celebrate the many pet friendly rental properties it has available by the UK's seaside.

Honey, who is 11, made second place and won David £75 worth of Pets at Home vouchers to spoil her with.

David, a lorry driver, said: "My wife and I are absolutely over the moon that our Honey has come in second place and we can’t wait to spoil her!

"She loves nothing more than rolling in the grass and having a snooze. She has overcome some obstacles in her life as she has been deaf since a puppy but this doesn’t stop her loving life.

"Honey has explored beaches up down the country but her favourite was definitely Weymouth due to its own designated dog beach.

"Here she could mingle and socialise as well as relax in the shade after digging a Honey-shaped hole!"

Matt Fox, co-founder of Snaptrip.com, said: "We were overwhelmed with the amount of entries and picking our top three winners was a very difficult task for all our judges. We couldn’t help but smile at Honey having a peaceful snooze on the beach and her photo stood out as a very worthy second place.

"As all our fantastic competition entries clearly show, dogs can have the best time playing on the beach whilst on holiday with their owners. We hope dog owners across the country are inspired to take their furry friend with them next time they take a staycation."