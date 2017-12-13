Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Branston Parish Council is hoping to inspire the Christmas spirit in the Staffordshire village by making residents compete in creating the best festive window display.

Right up until Christmas Eve, residents of Branston, including those living on Henhurst Hill are being encouraged to create the best window displays that they can at their homes and businesses.

Small prizes will be handed out after Christmas to the winners, and the competition is completely free to enter.

Councillor Nigel Slater, the lead councillor for open spaces on Branston Parish Council, said that they are hoping to inspire other councils to follow suit and challenge their residents to dress up their windows in the festive spirit.

Councillor Slater said: "We're not just looking for the brightest or most colourful display, but it really needs to be tasteful as well.

"We deal with issues all year long; people are sick of road issues, and as far as we know no other parish council does this, so we're really hoping to inspire others, to really put a smile back on people's faces."

Anybody interested in taking part is being asked to call Branston Parish Council on 01283 530554, leaving their name and address so judges know which houses to review and consider for the crown.