A Branston primary school is blooming with pride - after dozens of new trees were planted in the grounds.

Rykneld Primary School, in Main Street, Branston, has been handed 90 trees by Bretby Rotary Club to improve the green environment in the school's land.

Members from the Rotary Club even met and planted the trees along the perimeter of the school's playing field.

The school and the club have a long-standing relationship for working together on projects and a whole afternoon was devoted to planting the trees, alongside staff and pupils.

Headteacher of Rykneld Primary School, Gary Staddon said: "We are incredibly grateful to Bretby Rotary Club for their kind donation of the trees and also for giving their time to plant the trees and work with our children."

It is hoped that in time, the newly planted trees will offer screening for the school from the busy road, as well as absorbing some of the pollution from traffic, according to organisers.