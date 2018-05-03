Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Branston angler, who volunteers at a local water park, has warned residents not to fish or swim in open water with depths of up to 40 feet as the weather warms up.

Paul Harvey, 51, has issued an urgent safety plea to prevent people from getting into trouble in and out of the water, as fishing is illegal at the site without the correct licence.

Mr Harvey, who is a HGV driver, has volunteered at Branston Water Park as a water bailiff for the past five years, but has fished there for 45 years.

He said more and more people were using rubber dinghies to go out on the deep lake while some keen fishermen are angling illegally at the site.

The dad-of one said: "The old quarry is very deep and as the weather gets warmer we are seeing more and more people taking chances out on the water.

"The lake is around 40ft deep in the middle so health and safety is paramount and with any water you need special insurances and lifejackets to go out there but we get quite a few swimming when it gets hot, especially as there is a handy picnic area nearby.

"One fisherman told me he spotted a man out on a boat the other day with four children which is not allowed and very worrying because it is so dangerous out there.

"I think people don’t always know the rules and some do but just take their chances."

As the water bailiff at Burton Mutual Angling Club, Mr Harvey’s responsibility is to stock the water with fish, including carp and pike, and check there are no poachers.

He said: "The club has the fishing rights to Branston Water Park so I spend a lot of time down there monitoring what is going on.

"It is illegal to fish there without a fishing permit and strictly forbidden to take fish so if someone is caught fishing or out on the water I would advise them about permits.

"If they refuse to get the correct licences or leave then I would call the police which would potentially lead to prosecution, but I am glad to say it doesn’t often come to that.

"I really love it down there and used to fish it when it was a working quarry, now I take my nine-year-old son fishing there so I know why it is a popular area but I think there are a few grey areas when it comes to what you can and can’t do there."

The water park, which is controlled by the Open Spaces Team at East Staffordshire Borough Council, is also a nature reserve and Mr Harvey said a lot of people were taking their own rubber dinghies and going out and disturbing the nests of birds.

He added: "It is a shame because the area is stunning and we don’t want to see it mistreated. There are a number of underlying issues that people need to be aware of.

"For a start the water can be very cold. It may appear warmer on the top layer but when you get a foot in it is much colder and will catch people out.

"Come June and July the water will also be filled with weeds and a green algae bloom which is poisonous to pets and very dangerous. It is worth remembering that the area is not manned either so there are no lifeguards to help if you get into difficulties.

"Although people may not be aware of them, there are reasons why we have rules and the water is not something to be messed with."

Mr Harvey said the club was always on the lookout to take on new members but recruits needed to "do it the right way."

He said: "If you are interested in fishing and want to take it up you can sign up to an angling club which will get you a fishing licence and allow members to fish the canal as well."

A spokesperson for East Staffordshire Council said: "The council is very proud of its parks and open spaces, including Branston Water Park, and we would encourage people to visit this award winning area.

"However we want visitors to stay safe while they enjoy the park and take notice of the rules around the water particularly as the weather gets warmer.

"Additional signage is being installed shortly with important information and guidance, and we would like to remind visitors that swimming, boating and unlicensed fishing is not permitted”.

To find out more, visit www.burtonmutual.co.uk