A band which featured in the 1995 hit film Brassed Off! starring Ewan McGregor will be performing in Burton next month.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band is set to show off its talents when members join Gresley Male Voice Choir on stage at Burton Town Hall.

The colliery brass band will take to the stage with the choir to perform a wide variety of music including new and old tunes.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band reached international fame thanks to the 1995 film Brassed Off!

The film told the story of the fictional South Yorkshire village of Grimley, and how the local colliery's band won a national competition only a few days after the closure of the colliery was announced.

(Image: Gresley Male Voice Choir)

The Grimethorpe Colliery Band provided the soundtrack music and extras for the on-screen band in the film, which starred Ewan McGregor, Pete Postlethwaite and Tara Fitzgerald.

The decline of the pits was the focal point of Brassed Off! with a plot is based on Grimethorpe's own struggles against the pit closure.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 16, at Burton Town Hall. Doors open at 6.15pm for a 7pm start.

Tickets cost £20 and are available by visiting www.wegottickets.com/gmvc or by emailing ticketagent4gmvc@gmail.com.

Alternatively, call 07399 417995.