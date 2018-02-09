Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A plucky three-year-old Burton girl undergoing chemotherapy for cancer calls the tubes going into her body her "wrigglys".

Ruby Gotheridge was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia on Thursday, January 25.

She is now being given chemical treatments to tackle the cancer - and her identical twin sister Evie will have to be checked as there is a risk she could develop the condition.

Their mum, 38-year-old Gail Gotheridge, said of Ruby: "She's a fighter and she will get through this."

Ruby is receiving the treatment at the Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham.

Her mum said: "It's hard, but she hasn't moaned. She's so brave and she's just adapted to the situation incredibly well.

"She knows she is poorly, she's got a line fitted with two tubes that come out of her. One takes blood and another administers the chemotherapy.

"They call them 'wrigglys' and she just says to watch her 'wrigglys' and she tells people not to hurt her 'wrigglys'.

"She's just so brave."

She was repeatedly taken to hospital by her mother after suffering with viral infections and high temperatures across the festive period.

Eventually, after a blood test, medics gave her mum the shattering news that Ruby had leukaemia.

Miss Gotheridge, of Wyggeston Street, is hoping that her daughter will be out of hospital by Friday.

But Ruby will need to be taken back for regular dosages of the chemotherapy treatment in hospital for the next two-and-a-half years.

Miss Gotheridge, an admin assistant at Clipper Logistics, in Wellington Road, Burton, explained: "It's just really tough. I've found this strength from somewhere that I don't know where.

"You've just got to pull it out of the bag and be strong for Ruby. I've got to be there for her and help her fight this, and we will.

"She will get better, we've just got a long journey ahead of us, but she will get there."

She also said that Ruby would need to go back to hospital if she got ill or had a high temperature before the end of treatment.

The youngster has been praised by doctors and nurses on the wards for her character and having the right attitude to deal with the treatment, and has even received the nickname "Sassy" from the health workers, accordingly to her mother.

Miss Gotheridge said she was concerned that both twins, who are normally inseparable, would struggle when Ruby was admitted to hospital.

With her mother spending most of her time at the hospital, even sleeping on a fold-out bed next to her daughter's side at Queen's Medical Centre, ithe situation is having an effect on Evie.

She explained: "She's gone so quiet. Because they're identical twins, I think it would have quite an effect on Evie.

"She hasn't got mummy there all the time, and she hasn't got her sister. It's not quite the same when you've been brought up with an identical twin.

"They've never been apart. They never go for sleep-overs on their own, they come as a pair."

According to Miss Gotheridge, as they are identical twins, doctors said there is a risk that Evie could develop the same condition.

She said Evie had been tested as well, but results came back negative: "They will keep a close eye on her over the next year to see if she is going to get it.

"The consultant seems to think it could make an appearance in the next year, but she will be monitored closely.

"There's no guarantee but there is a higher risk that it could happen to Evie as well."

A dedicated Facebook page has been set up online by Miss Gotheridge to allow people to follow her daughter's battle with the disease, named Ruby's Journey.

She said it was so positive to know that so many people were interested in hearing about their story and receive positive support from people, with 445 people following the page at time of writing.

(Image: Emma Coles/PA Wire)

Commenting on the service they have received from the hospital, Miss Gotheridge said: "Her ward at Nottingham Queen's hospital, they're absolutely amazing.

"There's 15 beds on that ward of poorly children and the doctors and nurses make you feel like you are the only patient there.

"The support you get from other mums and dads, because they're going through the same thing that you're going through.

"One of the mums, her little boy got discharged yesterday and she messaged me letting me know last night.

"We all keep in touch because we're on this journey together now."

She also explained that the facilities there are "fantastic", and help to make parents feel truly at home and able to look after their loved ones.

There are shower rooms and even a washing machine for parents, to make sure scared children avoid staying in the hospital alone. Each child even has their own television and XBox gaming system at each bed.

A Just Giving page, has to set-up to raise money for charity, on behalf of Ruby's condition.

Funding will be split between support for the family and money for the hospital she is staying at.

After her daughter has recovered, Miss Gotheridge hopes to take her Frozen-obsessed twins away on holiday to their dream destination of Disneyland, in Paris.

Funds are being raised at charity cake sales that are regularly being held by Harrington Day Nursery, in Belvedere Road, Burton, a nursery attended by the twins.

A dedicated fund-raising website can be found online at http://bit.ly/2nyab1h, with a target of £1,000 currently set.