We will be bringing you all the latest updates on this breaking incident
Police describe accident as "very serious"
A police spokesman told the Burton Mail that the collision was very serious and the road will be closed for a “considerable amount of time.”
Air ambulance is on the scene
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said officers have been on the scene since 6.20am and are currently there with ambulance crews and an air ambulance which has just landed.
Slow traffic northbound as commuters look at accident
There is currently slow traffic on the A38 Northbound between A513 ( Alrewas / Tamworth Turn Off) and Fine Lane (Fradley Arms Junction) with people slowing to look at accident on the opposite side.
Diversion is in operation for queuing traffic
There is a diversion in operation on the A513 after an accident which involved a car and a lorry left the A38 southbound closed. The accident happened at around 06.20am and is particularly affecting commuters travelling towards Lichfield.
Accident affecting traffic in Barton
There is currently congestion on the A38 southbound to B5016 (Barton-under-needwood / Walton-on-Trent Turn Off) after the early morning accident resulted in the road being closed.
A38 southbound closed after early morning accident
Drivers are being warned of large delays this morning after a crash between between A513 ( Alrewas / Tamworth Turn Off) and Fine Lane (Fradley Arms Junction).