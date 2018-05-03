Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families of dementia victims laid to rest at Bretby Crematorium have raised a further £5,000 for charity by recycling metals taken from the deceased.

Dementia UK received the cheque from Bretby Crematorium manager Nick French as a result of funds raised as part of a national scheme which recycles jewellery and other metals following cremations.

The process is undertaken with the knowledge and permission from members of the deceased's families and is carried out with respect and dignity, with clear explanations to families when they are making the funeral arrangements.

Traditionally any metal left after the cremation process would be given back to relatives or buried, but this scheme allows the crematorium to recycle it and use the funds to boost charitable causes.

Bretby Crematorium, based in Geary Lane, has now donated a total of £10,000 in total in a matter of months to Central England Co-operative’s corporate charity Dementia UK as a result of being part of the scheme.

The Society has so far raised over £182,000 for Dementia UK as part of the charity partnership.

Nick French, Crematorium Manager, said: "Everyone involved with Bretby Crematorium is delighted to have been able to hand over a second cheque worth £5,000 to Dementia UK in just a matter of months.

"But this donation would not have been possible without the generosity of the families who have agreed to be part of the scheme, which we have been involved with for several years, together with many crematoria around the country.

"What we often find is that our families fully embrace the chance to support such a worthwhile cause and create a legacy on behalf of their loved one who has passed away.

"All of us here would like to say a big thank-you to all the families who have helped us over the years and have supported charitable causes with this scheme."

The funds will be used to help provide specialist support to families affected by dementia through the charity's Admiral Nurse service and Dementia Helpline.

Admiral Nurses work alongside people with dementia and their families and offer one-to-one support, expert guidance and practical solutions so they can face dementia with more confidence and less fear.

The nurses work across a range of care settings within the community, hospitals, hospices and care homes.

The Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline is available on 0800 888 6678 to anyone with queries or concerns about dementia. It is staffed entirely by Admiral Nurses, to ensure those with dementia and those caring for them get the best possible care and advice.

Hilda Hayo, chief admiral nurse and chief executive at Dementia UK, said: "We are so grateful for this generous donation from Bretby Crematorium. The funds raised will help support families facing dementia through our specialist Admiral Nurses.

"Dementia UK has ambitious plans to increase the number of Admiral Nurses across the UK which makes support like this so important. Thank you to everyone involved."