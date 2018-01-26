Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson has welcomed the FA's introduction of the 'Rooney Rule', giving more job opportunities in the football world to black or ethnic minority candidates.

The governing body of football in England, is bringing into place a ruling which will ensure that at least one black or ethnic minority person is interviewed for England coaching and managerial roles in the future.

The reform follows a difficult 2017 for the FA, after widespread criticism over the handling of Eniola Aluko's complaints against former England women's coach Mark Sampson's alleged racially discriminatory comments.

FA chairman Greg Clarke has insisted that he is looking to bring the FA up to the standards of other sporting bodies to be 'a more diverse organisation that reflects modern-day football,'

The FA has insisted that there are realistic targets, which will be drawn up and submitted to the board by Easter, 2018, with work to identify 'a group of talented BAME coaches,' to be offered roles across a range of England and England development teams.

Burton chairman Ben Robinson hired Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as Brewers manager in 2014, when the club were in League Two, the fourth tier in English football.

The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker won promotion to League One in his first season in charge but left the club in December 2015 to take the reins at Championship side, Queens Park Rangers.

Hasselbaink, now in charge of League One side, Northampton Town, is one of just five black or ethnic minority managers currently employed by the 92 football league clubs.

Now, the Brewers chairman has backed the implementation of the rule by the FA.

He said: "I think when you employ anyone, whether it’s a manager or someone else, the colour of a person is completely irrelevant. It is all about their skill set for the particular job.

"The FA has clearly identified this with black or ethnic minority candidates.

"And there's an opinion out there that they are not being given an equal opportunity for roles.

"And I think to some extent I agree with that.

"But I certainly do support this initiative from the FA."

The rule is named after Dan Rooney, the late owner of American football side, Pittsburgh Steelers, who pushed for the regulation to be brought into the sport in 2003 after only two of the 32 NFL teams employed black and ethnic minority coaches at that time.

Who are the five black or ethnic minority managers currently employed?

These are the five current managers in the top four leagues in England Football.

Nuno Espirito Santo

The Portuguese revolution at Wolverhampton Wanderers has been one of the stories of the season in the Championship.

With an influx of young talent from the country, including the £15.8 million signing of midfielder, Ruben Neves, also came a new manager.

In May 2017, Espirito Santo was named coach of the Midlands club, after experiencing success managing in his homeland with Rio Ave, and Porto, as well as one season in charge of Spanish giants, Valencia.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

The former Brewers manager followed up a very successful playing career, which included 23 caps for the Netherlands and prolific goal-scoring spells at top European clubs including Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and AZ Alkmaar, by moving into management.

So far, Hasselbaink has been at the helm of four clubs, starting off at Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2013, then moving to England and enjoying spells at Burton Albion, Queens Park Rangers and Northampton Town.

Chris Hughton

The only Premier League manager on this list, Chris Hughton has managed some of the country's biggest clubs, including caretaker roles at Tottenham Hotspur in 1997 and Newcastle United in 2008.

Hughton took permanent charge of Newcastle United in 2009 after back-to-back manager of the month awards in the Championship.

His side went unbeaten at home for the whole 2009/10 season and clinched promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but he was sacked by December of the following season following a 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

Hughton went on to spend time in charge at Birmingham City and Norwich City, before joining current club Brighton and Hove Albion in December 2014, and he oversaw promotion to the Premier League for the 2017/18 season.

Keith Curle

Having played most of his football for Bristol City, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanders, as well as three games for England, Keith Curle now counts five teams on his managerial record.

He started as a player-manager at Mansfield Town in 2002, before being sacked in December 2004 following allegations that he bullied a youth team player, but later won a case for wrongful dismissal.

He has since had spells at Chester City, Torquay United, Notts County and is now in charge of League Two side, Carlisle United, a role he has held since September, 2014.

Jack Lester

Jack Lester spent between 2014 and 2017 in roles in charge of the youth teams at Nottingham Forest, after playing for clubs including Forest, Grimsby Town and Chesterfield.

The 42-year-old retired from playing in 2013, joining Notts County as an academy coach for the under 12 side. In 2014 he began his three-year involvement with Nottingham Forest's youth sides, before linking up with League Two side, Chesterfield in September, 2017.