Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton has been getting behind the Brewers this week as the team bid to stay in the Championship for a third historic season.

The great escape is still on after back-to-back wins against local rivals Derby County and then at Sunderland. Earlier in the week, Nottingham Forest did Albion a big favour by beating fellow relegation strugglers Barnsley.

So Saturday, April 28, is D-Day for the Brewers as they take on another team down in the relegation mire in Bolton Wanderers.

The Brewers will have home advantage and they need the fans to be the 'twelfth man' as it were and roar the team on to a must-win victory.

A win will mean they keep their hopes of staying in the second tier of English football alive and could see them move out of the bottom three heading into the final weekend, while defeat would confirm their relegation into League One.

Saturday, then, is one of the biggest games in Burton Albion's Football League history.

This week a host of names have come forward to give their backing to Nigel Clough's men as they look to achieve the impossible.

The team, which was still playing non-league football only nine years ago, have struggled at times this campaign, but they look to have found a rich vein of form at the business end of the season.

Those backing the Brewers include ITV's The Only Way is Essex star James Argent, better known as Arg, who was in Burton ahead of Sunday's celebrity football match at the Brewers' Pirelli Stadium, which will see a host of stars take part in a fun match to raise money for the club's charity arm, the Burton Albion Community Trust.

He told the Mail: "Big up the Brewers; good luck and keep working hard. Hard work and dedication!"

And the support didn't stop there. Paul Laffey, chief executive officer of the YMCA in Burton, said: "It's an exciting weekend for the team. We hope they can do it. The YMCA is 100 per cent behind the Brewers.

"We're thrilled with what the football club does for the community and the wider community and it will, if they stay up, make such a difference to the local community in terms of the economy and wider business support.

"We wish them all the best in terms of what they've got to do. And don't keep us on heart edge every time!"

Jayne Billings, landlady at The Beech, a popular pub with away fans of teams who visit the Pirelli, said: "I hope they do it. They need to do it. We need to stay up. Little Burton in the Championship; everybody loves coming down here.

"We're the 'away pub' now on Twitter! It will be nice for them to stay up and we can still have that trade and keep the trade in Burton. I mean, Sunderland, who knew we were ever going to beat them? And Derby? It's amazing."

Steve Tallett, managing director at Crescent Motors, in Wetmore Road, Burton, said: "It's great to see them doing so well."

Patrick McGinty, head brewer at the Marston's Brewery in Shobnall Road, Burton, said: "I do have a big interest in Burton Albion. This is the best part of the season because this is when people start to react.

"How Burton have all of a sudden come back, they've beaten Derby, they've beaten Sunderland and it's got me thinking, 'well, what's next?'

"It's got all the hallmarks for them staying up and I'm thinking 'fair play, they're coming back now and there's a chance.

"I think everybody's positive for that, I certainly am."