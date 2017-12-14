The video will start in 8 Cancel

Young people from toddlers right through to 18-year-olds looking to sample art, dance and music are invited to go along to The Brewhouse in Burton for New Year taster sessions.

The sessions, led by East Staffordshire Borough Council, will take place between 10am and noon on Saturday, January 6.

There will be drop-in activities ranging from music production and stop motion to learning dance routines.

Activities and workshops will be available for all youngsters, from babies up to 18 year-olds.

There will also be opportunities for pre-schoolers to try out some of the activities.

The music, art and dance studios will be open to look around as well as the cinema space.

Attendees are being invited to bring their children and friends along and welcome the New Year with new creative flair.