A Swadlincote vet practice is celebrating after being named among the top 25 in the country following a string of positive customer reviews over the past 12 months.

Bright Side Vets, in West Street, Swadlincote, was named in the VetHelpDirect.com Owners Choice awards, decided by client feedback.

The practice is located on the ground floor of Waterloo House in the town and offers a range of services from simple procedures to more advanced operations for dogs, cats and other animals.

Vet practices up and down the country were urged to take part in the awards, encouraging pet-owners to have their say on their experience at the practice online at www.VetHelpDirect.com and www.Any-UK-Vet.co.uk .

The practice, which is run by husband and wife Jason and Kelly Freezer, opened in December 2014.

Mr Freezer said: "This is a huge honour and really gratifying to know that we are delivering what we aspired to do – great customer service and veterinary care that stands out from the crowd.

"We realise that we can't rest on our laurels though and are always striving to improve the service we provide; feedback from our clients really help to keep us focused."

Bright Side Vets were recognised at the Burton Mail Business Awards in 2016 and 2017 for Customer Service Performance.

Mrs Freezer added: "A big thank-you to all of our clients who left us reviews; the whole crew took great pleasure and inspiration from reading them.

"The feedback helps us to know we are providing the level of care you expect for you and your pets. Next year we are going to aim to be in the top ten."

The award was solely based on customer reviews online, with ratings placed on a scale from zero to five stars.

On February 2, one user called 'Lizzies mum' left a five star report: "I really like Bright Side, the reception staff will help with difficult insurance claims, they always have time to explain everything clearly. I definitely felt that Lizzie was in safe hands.

"The vets are good, all costs are clearly explained. I would honestly recommend Bright Side."

The praise was mirrored by Clare on November 3, who also left a five-star review and said: "We have been regular visitors to Bright Side Vets over the last couple of years as our two dogs have got older.

"The vets' knowledge regarding treatments and new drugs available meant they had much longer lives than they would have had with previous vets.

"The support from the entire Bright Side team is great, I've never known such good vets. Both our dogs had long-term health conditions which eventually meant they had to be put to sleep but even at the end the vets' care and compassion for the dogs and help for us at such a sad time was amazing.

"Every client who walks through the door is met with the same super welcome from the reception team. Everyone is helpful, nothing is too much trouble. Thanks again Bright Side – you are the best."

Lynn Moffatt added on September 20, along with a five-star review: "Brilliant vets, would highly recommend them. It was Milo's first visit there today and all the team were great with him as they have always been with our other pets.

"The vets are always friendly and so great with our pets, they give an excellent service and always give good advice. Definitely the best vets we've used. Many thanks to all the Bright Side team."