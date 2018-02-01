Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters have been showing off their artistic flair in Burton as their creations went on display for all to see in the town.

The East Side Art Competition celebrated the talents of young people from Brizlincote, Stapenhill and Winshill, with 250 children submitting their work.

The event was run by Brizlincote Parish Council, in conjunction with Stapenhill and Winshill parish councils and children from schools in all three villages were invited to take part.

The entries were split in to two categories for children up to the age of 11 and from 11 to 16, with 16 pictures from each category being chosen to go into the running to be crowned the winner. The work was all completed and handed in just before Christmas so all of the pictures had a festive theme and were put on display at the Brewhouse arts centre, in Union Street, Burton.

It was then up to East Staffordshire Mayor Simon Gaskin, and his consort Jane Gaskin, to make the difficult decision on picking the winners.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media)

Reece Bradshaw took first place for the 11 and under category with Louie Weeks and Maya Nieora being named the runners-up and for the 11 to 16 category, Alishia Tomichan was the winner, with runners up Kester Jenkins and Magnus Syner.

Ben Bradshaw, Reece's dad, said: "I am immensely proud of Reece and also incredibly grateful to Tower View Primary School and all of the teachers because they really do provide the children with fantastic resources. We couldn't be happier and the fact that they have come to be here on a Saturday speaks volumes for the school."

Alishia said she was "joyful" to have won, with the piece of art she submitted taking her three days to complete.

Her mum, Minijoseph, was very proud of her daughter and was confident that she would win.

Councillor Gaskin said: "It has been very difficult to choose because the standard was so high. There was a tremendous amount of effort that went in but with the help of the mayoress we did come to a decision and I have selected three from each age group.

"I would like to thank the organisers for all of the work put in and to everyone for turning up to support it."

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media)

The competition first ran last year but only for children in Brizlincote. Barbara Rowe, clerk of Brizlincote Parish Council, explained it was not as successful as it had hoped so it was extended it out to all the villages "east of the river".

This got all of the schools involved, with entries from Tower View Primary School, Paulet High School, Winshill Primary School, Blessed Robert Sutton Catholic College and Holy Rosary Primary School, with councillors from the three villages helping to spread the word.

Vera and Mervyn John, of Brizlincote Parish Council, which organised the event, said they were delighted with the response and it was down to the "hard work of the staff for encouraging children to enter".

They said the competition had helped bring the schools together and that they were really pleased with the support it had received.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media)

Councillor Colin Wileman, who represents Brizlincote on East Staffordshire Borough Council and is chairman of the village's parish council, said: "I am really pleased we have had such a good turnout, I love it. The standard is amazing to getting children off their iPads and computers and drawing is fantastic.

"Hopefully next year even more schools will be joining in from 'east of the river'."

Councillor Bernard Peters, who is an East Staffordshire borough councillor, said he was proud of what Councillor Wileman and the parish council had achieved.

He said: "It is so nice to see children being involved and engaging in the community that they live in and bringing their parents along. It signifies what a wonderful achievement it is."