Around 95 per cent of all households and businesses in Staffordshire now have access to super-fast fibre technology in another hi-tech boost for the county.

The milestone was confirmed following a recent roll-out of high-speed broadband to new areas including Alrewas and Tatenhill, along with a further 17 areas of Staffordshire.

Superfast Staffordshire is part of a nationwide Government scheme called Broadband Delivery UK, which aims to make super-fast broadband available to 95 per cent of the country by the end of 2017.

Mark Winnington, the economic growth leader for Staffordshire County Council, said: "Reaching this important milestone in the run-up to Christmas and ahead of the Government’s national target date is a terrific achievement and shows our commitment to make this important technology available to as many parts of Staffordshire as quickly as possible.

"We're using a combination of technologies and co-funding solutions to ensure even residents and businesses in the smallest, most remote parts of our county have access to this essential technology."

The upgrade work was carried out by engineers from Openreach, a division of BT that owns and maintains telephone wires and exchanges which connect home and businesses across the country.

Steve Haines, the managing director of next generation access at Openreach, said: "The broadband landscape across Staffordshire has been transformed in recent years so that the great majority of households and businesses can now get super-fast speeds.

"And we are most certainly not stopping there. We're committed to going further with super-fast and ultrafast broadband.

"Increasingly high-speed broadband is no longer 'nice to have' – it is a 'must have'.

"Reaching this important milestone at this busy time of the year is particularly good news for people wanting to use the internet more than usual for online shopping and 'click and collect' services.

"At home, it enables families to connect to several different devices at the same time, so children can play online games without affecting parents or grandparents while they watch catch-up television or contact friends and relatives abroad.

"This exciting technology also breaks down barriers to doing business in the digital world, around Staffordshire and across the globe.

"It helps small businesses to find new markets, sell new products and communicate more easily and quickly with their customers, suppliers and employees."

As well as Alrewas and Tatenhill, the other areas of Staffordshire to receive the recent roll-out of improved internet are Baldwin’s Gate, Barnfields Industrial Estate in Leek, Calton, Chorlton, Elford, Four Ashes, Hanbury, Maer, Pattingham, Rangemore Hall, Salt, Stableford Caravan Park, Springhill, Swindon, Waterhouse and Whitegreave.

Superfast Staffordshire is a partnership between the county council and BT Group.