A broken down bus has blocked one lane on a busy Burton road this evening.

The Midlands Classic bus appears to have broken down in High Street, just before the traffic lights heading towards Burton Bridge. One motorist said it is currently blocking the right lane, facing towards the Three Queen's Hotel.

However, people can be seen working on the bus in the hope of getting it moving once again.

The motorist said: "Luckily there was not much traffic around just before 6.20pm so it is not causing too many problems. If it had have been earlier I am sure it would have caused some major delays.

"I can see people working on it at the minute so hopefully it will be moved soon and out of the way of the road."