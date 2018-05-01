Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers heading into Burton experienced some delays after a school bus broke down on a roundabout of a main route into town.

The double decker Midland Classic bus broke down on the Pirelli island, near Burton Albion's ground heading into the town, at around 7.45am today, Tuesday, May 1.

A spokesman for Midland Classic said the bus was carrying school children and a replacement bus was sent out within two minutes so the children could continue their journey. The broken down bus was removed from the island within 10 minutes, said a spokesman for the Burton-based bus firm.

An eye witness who passed the broken down bus said: "It looked like it had only just happened when I passed by at around 8am this morning. The driver was in the cab and looked like he was trying to start the bus. There were passengers on it.

"It was in the left-hand lane which meant traffic heading towards Hawkins Lane, had to swap into the right-hand lane to get around it, which caused a few delays.

"I spotted another Midland Classic bus in Wharf Road, near the depot there, and I wondered if this was a replacement heading out to meet it."