Drivers heading in to Burton could experience some delays as a bus has broken down on an island on a main route in to town.

The double decker Midland Classic bus has broken down on the Pirelli island, heading into Burton, which is currently causing some delays for drivers heading in to town in the rush hour traffic.

One motorist said that the bus was stuck in the left lane, meaning that drivers are having to go in to the right lane to overtake it. She said that the driver is trying to restart the bus, which is carrying passengers, and she believes that it has only just happened.

Another 'out of service' bus has been spotted driving to the location.

