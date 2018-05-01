Drivers heading in to Burton could experience some delays as a bus has broken down on an island on a main route in to town.
The double decker Midland Classic bus has broken down on the Pirelli island, heading into Burton, which is currently causing some delays for drivers heading in to town in the rush hour traffic.
One motorist said that the bus was stuck in the left lane, meaning that drivers are having to go in to the right lane to overtake it. She said that the driver is trying to restart the bus, which is carrying passengers, and she believes that it has only just happened.
Another 'out of service' bus has been spotted driving to the location.
Find more traffic and travel news in our live blog.
Queuing traffic on the A38
Those heading on the A38 towards Derby could experience some delays,
The is queuing traffic on the northbound carriageway of the A38 at Kingsway before Kingsway Island and Markeaton Island.
Travel time is currently around four minutes.
Delays on the A50 at Uttoxeter
Traffic is building up on the A50 at Uttoxeter on the eastbound carriageway.
Delays with queuing traffic are being reported at the B5030 Ashboune Road at the Little Chef roundabout.