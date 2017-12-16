The video will start in 8 Cancel

A unique blue puppet paid a special trip to Burton to help celebrate Small Business Saturday and fly the flag for independent traders.

On Saturday, December 2, Burton shoppers were urged to show support for the many independent town centre traders as part of the national campaign to support small businesses.

Small businesses from the town took part in the Small Business Saturday celebrations, offering discounts and holding events to mark the day.

Among the festivities included was the visit of a blue puppet called Buckie.

Tilley Bancroft, an award-winning filmmaker, animator and puppeteer was chosen as one of the small businesses to be profiled throughout the event, and took a tour around some of Burton’s prime small businesses with the large blue puppet.

The tour started at Langan's Tea Room, on George Street in Burton, where Buckie met and shared food and drink with shoppers.

The puppet then found his way to Pete Oakley Music, the guitar superstore on Station Street, where he had a strum of a guitar, before having a boogie to the music.

Walking along Station Street, and into the town centre, Buckie waved and high-fived members of the public before heading into Calm Yoga, on High Street to stretch out and relax.

Exhausted from all the exercise, he then headed for a bit of retail therapy, starting with Ahoy Sailor!, the independent vintage clothing store, also on the High Street, where he tried on a lovely red beret and a flat cap.

Buckie stopped off for a quick cup of Café B's finest brew, before popping into HJ Richards and Son Jewellers, where he browsed the many pieces of jewellery and collectables before deciding on a golden watch.

He then made his way into the outdoor market, and then the indoor market hall, where he met stall holders, checked out the lovely Christmas decoration and even met a princess.

A visit to WhyNot Gallery saw Buckie enjoy the fine pieces, including cushions and lampshades, before rounding off the visit by checking out the Alphabet Gift Shop, on Union Street.

See the full video of Buckie's trip around Burton at the top of this article.