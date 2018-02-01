Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Budding young footballers have kept their Wembley dreams alive after being successful in a national competition to represent Derby County.

Youngsters from John of Rolleston Primary School in Rolleston-on-Dove, took part in the English Football League Kids Cup which sees six-a-side teams from primary schools compete to represent their respective professional teams, of which there are 72 in total. In total 20,000 kids have been taking part.

The 72 top football clubs are split into their current divisions out of the Championship, League One and League Two - and then into north and south.

A seven-member team of youngsters aged under 11 from John of Rolleston was one of six sides battling it out in the local final - having maed it out of the previous round, which saw 60 Derbyshire schools compete.

The Chapel Lane school's victory in this round on Friday, January 26, means they will now represent Championship side the Rams for the rest of the competition.

Their next game will be for the regional title in March, against schools representing Championship teams across the north of England. The date and venue have not yet been decided.

A victory in that contest would see John of Rolleston pupils head to Wembley in May in a bid to become the Kids Cup Championship winners, competing against the school that wins the Championship south final.

This year's competition sees the Derby County's charity Community Trust arm hoping to build on the success of 2016 and 2017, which have seen Hilton Primary School and Etwall Primary School go all the way to Wembley and win the national competition.

The six schools which made it to the local final, hosted at the Derby County Academy in Oakwood, were:

Griffe Field Primary School

John of Rolleston Primary School

Meadow Farm Primary School

Melbourne Junior School

Oakwood Junior School

Portway Junior School

Attendees said that the day's competition produced some great football, all of which was played in the right spirit.

The group stage saw Portway and Melbourne become the first teams to be knocked out, with the remaining four teams taking each other on in the semi-finals.

The semi-finals finished with John of Rolleston overcoming Meadow Farm 2-0 and Oakwood securing a 1-0 win over Griffe Field.

John of Rolleston edged the final after scoring with two minutes to go.

It finished 1-0, and the team will now represent Derby at the regional finals in March, the winner of which will play in the national final at Wembley Stadium in London.

John of Rolleston head teacher Ian Bateman said he was proud of the sportsmanship the team demonstrated and is certain they can make it to Wembley.

He told the Burton Mail: "We are thrilled that our football team managed to qualify in order to represent Derby County at the EFL. They will now go onto the regional finals in March.

"If they are successful, they will go to Wembley Stadium in May to play in the final.

"We are very proud of the way the team played and the sportsmanship that they demonstrated.

"Well done boys, Wembley here we come!"

After the local final, participation manager at the Derby County Community Trust Rich Mansfield said that the standard of football was "fantastic" and he hoped John of Rolleston youngsters can lead the club to a third Kids Cup title.

He said: "We always look forward to hosting the Kids Cup and this year has been no different.

"The standard across the board has been fantastic and every school has represented themselves brilliantly.

"We have been lucky enough to go to Wembley the past two years and from watching John of Rolleston today, we are in with a good chance of making it three."

Derby County Community Trust will be on hand to help John of Rolleston prepare for the area finals by attending training sessions and helping coach them in the build-up to the event.