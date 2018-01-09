The video will start in 8 Cancel

A sink hole suddenly appeared on one of Burton's busiest streets after a water main burst.

The hole, which led to some traffic diversions, first appeared on the corner between Dallow Street and Waterloo Street in Burton on Sunday, January 7.

By Monday morning, the area had been coned off and temporary traffic works put in place while workers from South Staffordshire Water were called in to tackle the issue.

The road surface around the hole was dug up, and a spokesman from the water company confirmed that a burst main had caused the problem. Work to fix the road was completed by the end of Monday, January 8.

Paul Thrupp, the owner of Cycling 2000, a bicycle specialist located on the corner of Dallow Street, opposite where the hole had appeared, said on Monday: "We came down this morning and they were already working away."

Bus company Midland Classic, which operates transport in Burton and other surrounding areas, said its bus routes were affected by the sinkhole and repair work.