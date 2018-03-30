The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"Unforeseen circumstances" have led to the planned Burton Addiction Centre ball being postponed.

The black tie event at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium was meant to take place on Saturday, April 7, however this will now be rearranged by organisers on a date yet to be fixed.

Tickets that have already been purchased will be honoured when the event does finally go ahead, and people who have already bought one are being informed in writing.

Kendra Gray, strategic director at the Station Street centre, said: "It's been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, we need to postpone and another date is being set now.

"We're really sorry for the postponement and we look forward to welcoming everybody when it is rearranged."

There was set to be music from soul and Motown vocal group, The Manhattans, and further entertainment from former host of top TV game shows Generation Game and Big Break, Jim Davidson.

No further information on the reason behind the decision has been given by the BAC.

Anybody seeking more information or further clarification can contact Vanessa Winfield at the addiction centre on 01283 537280 or by emailing Vanessa.winfield@bacandoconnor.co.uk .